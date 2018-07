Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week is the 14th annual 'Pop Tab and Coin Drop' event at Monument Circle in downtown Indy. Drop off any pop tabs or loose change to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The event will take place on Friday, July 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be face painting, live music, food trucks and the world's largest pop tab.