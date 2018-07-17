× Service dog that went missing after veteran’s car was stolen found safely

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marine veteran’s missing service dog was safely found on Wednesday.

IMPD asked the public to help find 2-year-old Wrigley on Tuesday after its owner’s vehicle was stolen on the south side of Indianapolis.

The vehicle was later recovered on the east side, but police say the dog, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was not inside.

“This is not just a dog, it’s family,” wrote IMPD. “Please help locate!”

Thankfully, officials say Wrigley was found in the area of 5800 Southern Ave. on the city’s southeast side.