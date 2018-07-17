Sun King Brewing branches out into spirits

CARMEL, Ind. -- When you think of Indiana-brewed beer, you likely think of Sun King. Soon, you might associate the same name with whiskey and gin. Sherman visited the new Sun King Spirits to have a taste of what they're offering.
