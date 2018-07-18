A treat for mid-July, coolest in over a month; Needed rain in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLEST SINCE JUNE 14th Are you enjoying the mild mornings? How about the low this morning in Crawfordsville! 49° in mid-July. Other area lows included 52° Tipton, New Castle and Zionsville Wednesday AM.

A real treat! Mid-July low temp in the 50s - is coolest here in over one month (33 days)! Dry air cools quickly and outlying will dip again early Thursday morning.

Humidity levels remain low and we continue dry Thursday but some needed rainfall is offered up before sunrise Friday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TO START THE WEEKEND The jet stream will carry a low pressure southeast Thursday and spread showers and a few storms along an approaching warm front. As the front nears after midnight Friday, scattered storms are possible. The humidity will rise again Friday and with a upper low pressure overhead, scattered showers and a few thunderstorm are possible through the upcoming weekend.

While no all day rains are expected, and there will be dry hours the rainfall coverage will be greatest Saturday at nearly 60% of the area.

We welcome the rainfall too. Despite June's bet efforts, we are still dry in central Indiana. The selective rainfall this month has definitely missed the official rain gauge at the airport. Less than a half-inch of rain has fallen this moth and dating back to mid-April we've only had half the normal rainfall.