× Administrative review finds no policy violations by Franklin Police Chief

FRANKLIN, Ind.– The mayor of Franklin says an administrative review has found no evidence of policies or procedures being violated by Franklin Police Department Chief Tim O’Sullivan.

Chief O’Sullivan was placed under administrative review this week as Mayor Steve Barnett looked into the reporting of a police pursuit that involved crashes and injuries back in April. The mayor’s office said a state police report on the crash indicated a “legal maneuver” had been used by a Franklin police officer during the pursuit. A city spokesperson said it had not been determined whether a “PIT” maneuver, which is against Franklin Police Department policy, had been utilized.

Franklin and Edinburg Police reports from the incident indicated collisions between the officers car and suspect’s car were unintentional. The pursuit started on US 31 and continued to I-65 in Taylorsville, reportedly reaching speeds of 110mph. Suspect Brian Hambrick was arrested at the end of the chase on charges of resisting law enforcement and shoplifting.

While Chief O’Sullivan was under review this week, rumors swirled around the Franklin area that the Chief was resigning.

But Mayor Barnett says that is not the case.

“Chief O’Sullivan has expressed interest in retiring, and he has been talking about retiring for some time,” Barnett said. “And I asked him if he would stay on until we transition into another team and he’s agreed.”

“We found no procedures or policies have been violated,” Barnett said.

Barnett declined to comment further on the review.

“Chief O’Sullivan is a man of integrity,” he said. “He cares about this city, he cares about the police department. And we want the best interest for our police department.”

Chief O’Sullivan has not commented on the situation since the review began.