Film starring David Arquette being shot at former Broad Ripple High School

David Arquette, the actor known for starring in the “Scream” movies and “Never Been Kissed,” will star in a movie being filmed now at the former Broad Ripple High School.

Arquette will play the title character’s stepfather in “The MisEducation of Bindu.” Hollywood’s Duplass Brothers, a major name in the world of independent movies, are executive producing the coming-of-age film about an intelligent 14-year-old Indian girl who fights bullying as she navigates a new culture and the issues that come with being a teenager.

Producer Ed Timpe and director Prarthana Mohan, a husband-and-wife team who own RooLaLa Films, developed “Bindu” with filmmaker colleagues. Mohan and Kay Tuxford co-wrote the script and then workshopped it with the Duplass Brothers. Mark and Jay Duplass are helping guide the film in pre- and post-production.

