Ice cream is secret ingredient in this 2-ingredient bread recipe
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Tips for making ice cream bread
- Use full fat ice cream. To be honest, I’m not entirely sure what the scientific reasoning for this is, but you need the fat to get the right consistency.
- If possible, let the ice cream melt on it’s own. Don’t microwave it.
- Make sure the ice cream is completely melted. In all honesty, it should look like ice cream soup. If there are still unthawed chunks, the flour won’t mix evenly, and the texture will be funky.
Ice cream bread
Ingredients
- 2 cups (270 grams) melted ice cream, any flavor but make sure it’s melted
- 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour (180 grams)
- Optional ingredients for added flavor: 2 teaspoons extract (vanilla, almond, strawberry… whatever your heart desires), 1/4 cup sugar for added sweetness, 1/4 cup chopped pecans, 1/4 cup chocolate chips, sprinkles
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare loaf pan with parchment paper and non-stick cooking spray
- Allow ice cream to melt in large bowl. Once melted, add flour and whisk to combine.
- Pour batter into loaf pan and smooth top.
- Place in oven and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes—stick toothpick in center to check, and if it’s clean, it’s done
- Let loaf cool before slicing to serve