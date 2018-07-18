Indy man suspected of breaking into Chicago homes, assaulting kids has criminal history in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 25-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old and 13-year-old girl while they were sleeping in their Chicago homes.

Police say 25-year-old Hunter Best faces multiple felony charges including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, and home invasion charges.

Surveillance video released by the Chicago Police Department shows Best walking into one of those homes. Police say he broke into two homes and sexually abused two girls within 20 minutes.

According to court documents, Best lives in Indianapolis but U.S. Marshals say they arrested him at a Hendricks County home a few weeks ago. We stopped by his last known address, but his mother says he never lived there.

“He is my son, but he never lived here,” said his mom.

We asked her about the latest allegations, but she had no comment.

According to court records, this is not the first time best has been arrested. Back in 2016, when he was a student at Indiana University was charged with burglary and theft. After investigators say he broke into a Bloomington home and stole hundreds of dollars worth of items.

That case just closed a few months ago, now Best is back in jail being held without bond.

Right now, investigators with Chicago police and local law enforcement have not yet said if Best could be connected to other crimes. We reached out to other local law enforcement agencies who say they are considering it.