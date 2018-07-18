Jeff Brohm looks to build on Purdue’s success last season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Last season, first year head coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers far exceeded expectations. The program had been in a downward spiral before coach Brohm stepped in and revived it. During the 2017 season, Brohm led the Boilers to their first bowl game win since 2011. Purdue also won four Big Ten games – that's more than their last four years combined.

"Last year behind closed doors, our goal was just to find a way to a bowl game and win it," coach Brohm said when he visited the FOX59 studio on Wednesday afternoon. "We were able to do that and this year we'd like to find a way to get back."

And finding a way back begins with winning their most crucial conference games.

"It's important to win your rival games, for us, that's Indiana and Illinois but it's just important to win your conference games in general."

And then of course, back-to-back bowl games wins would be nice too.

"You try to get to a bowl game and when you get there you try to win it," Brohm said. "When you can end the season with momentum and victories, it can help you the following year."

But on Saturday afternoon, Brohm will put football in the back of his mind for at least a few minutes when he throws out the first pitch at Wrigley before the Cubs vs. Cardinals.

"I'm 7 for 8 on first pitches," the Purdue head coach and former minor league baseball player said of his pitching ability. "I'm gonna loosen up before I go out there and just cut it loose."

Brohm will throw out the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday.