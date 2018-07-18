× Pleasant for now; rain and storm chances return soon

The best day of the week is underway and if you’ve been cooped up inside all day, get out and enjoy the refreshing air!

Dinner plans? The weather will be perfect for grilling. Lots of sunshine, low humidity and mild temperatures.

But you’ll have to enjoy these conditions quickly. Changes are coming. By tomorrow, our winds will shift out of the southeast, warming us to the upper 80’s.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day on Thursday.

Rain and storm chances return on Friday. A few heavy downpours are possible early Friday morning. Then, another round will come along a cold front passing Friday evening.

A few strong storms will be possible with this system with the greater threat over our southwestern counties.

We will continue to monitor this system and bring you updates as we near the end of the work week.