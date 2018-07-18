Refreshing start to Wednesday; tracking seasonal highs this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a refreshing start to our Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across central Indiana. A second cold front traveled over the state yesterday and it will result in cooler temperatures for today. Conditions will be less humid and more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s. Indianapolis will reach a high near 84°, which is seasonal for mid-July.

Higher pressure over the Great Lakes will provide us with mostly clear skies today and tonight. Be prepared for another mild morning tomorrow as lows fall into lower 60s.

Thursday is going to remain dry, but more cloud cover will build into the area during the afternoon hours. Our next storm system will arrive early Friday and bring much needed rainfall to the Indianapolis area. Rain totals are trending more than two inches below average for June and July.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state on Friday. Southwestern Indiana is already highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather for Friday, which means a few strong to severe thunderstorms may fire up. Primary threats include gusty winds and hail. Heavy downpours will be possible within the thunderstorms as well.

Rain chances are going to linger in the forecast through the weekend. Because of the showers and cloud cover around Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will struggle to rise into the lower to mid-80s.