Startup creates plant-based egg

It's being considered the breakfast of a new generation. A company called Just is perfecting a product called Just Egg. When made into an omelet or made into a breakfast burrito, you would have no idea that this egg didn't come from a farm. It came from a high-protein bean. Rich Demuro spoke to a company representative to see how it's made and tried it out himself to see if really does taste like eggs.
