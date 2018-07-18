Take a look inside the life of a zookeeper as part of National Zookeeper Week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's National Zookeeper Week!

All around the U.S., zoos are celebrating the people that keep their animals happy and healthy.

The Indianapolis Zoo is no exception. All week, the zoo is sending love to their zookeepers through social media posts highlighting their hard work.

Kasi Moore is a primary penguin keeper and has worked at the Indianapolis Zoo for two years.

"I love animals," said Moore. "I fell in love with it actually in college, I volunteered a lot at my local zoo, I did internships and I just fell in love with the animals. You get to know them personally and each bird as its own personality.”

Moore works in the Encounters exhibit and has a special bond with the animals she serves.

“They are so funny," she said. "They are just like little dogs to be honest. They have their own personality, they yell at each other, they’re just funny.”

Moore hand-feeds the penguins twice a day, works as their trainer, and even swims with them.

"I didn’t ever think I’d be working with penguins but I fell in love with birds and love penguins," she said. "I couldn’t see it any other way.”