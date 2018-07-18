Time to think about heading back to school! We're helping you get ready with gadgets and gear for learning. Verizon's Steve Van Dinter shares tools to keep your kids organized.
Technology for when kids head back to school
-
Rule your school: High school fashion
-
Kids First on Fox: Back to School
-
Vaccination list for school
-
Play-based summer program benefits kids in Indy’s Brookside community
-
Butler basketball hosts camp for kids with special needs
-
-
Dozens of Anderson students disciplined after school walkout
-
Noblesville community rallies around students, staff in wake of shooting
-
Teachers, staff members at Jay School Corporation to get access to guns
-
School bus driver admitted she drank vodka before starting route, police say
-
Your Town Friday: Circus Capital of the World!
-
-
Students focus on supporting each other during last day at Noblesville West Middle School
-
Program in Lafayette gives kids a chance to step into the shoes of a cop
-
30 people checked out by EMS after pepper spray is released at Warren Township school