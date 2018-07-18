× Upland to open up brewery, bike shop in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of Bloomington-based Upland Brewery will soon be able to enjoy their beers in Fountain Square.

The company announced on Facebook Wednesday its plans to expand to the neighborhood with a new brewery.

The new Upland location will reportedly feature on-site brewing & barrel-aging, a full-service restaurant and a unique partnership with Gray Goat Bicycle Company.

In addition to beer, the company will feature an on-site bicycle shop. Gray Goat Bike Hub will offer a full-service repair shop, parts & accessories, and new & used bicycle sales.

“We are really excited to embark on this next adventure. We wanted to put down roots in a community where we could draw inspiration and give back in equal measure, and what better place than this creative hub of Indianapolis.” said Pete Batule, Upland President & COO.

The new 13,000 square foot brewery will feature an interior beer hall experience, a large outdoor beer garden and an open kitchen.

The targeted opening date is spring 2019.