Volleyball benefit for Ella Whistler

More outpouring of support for the student who survived a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Ella Whistler is a volleyball player and a tournament benefiting her is this weekend is today's topic on Angela Answers. Katelyn Storms Rizer is with the academy volleyball club and she's here along with players Ava Rundle. Olivia Endris and Taylor Thompson. The academy volleyball club will host 'Ella`s Invite' this Friday and Sunday. Benefits Noblesville West student Ella Whistler.

The details are below:

Ella's Invite

The Academy Volleyball Club

Indianapolis

Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info on how to get involved at the tournament, click here.