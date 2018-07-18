Volleyball benefit for Ella Whistler

More outpouring of support for the student who survived a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Ella Whistler is a volleyball player and a tournament benefiting her is this weekend is today's topic on Angela Answers. Katelyn Storms Rizer is with the academy volleyball club and she's here along with players Ava Rundle. Olivia Endris and Taylor Thompson. The academy volleyball club will host 'Ella`s Invite' this Friday and Sunday. Benefits Noblesville West student Ella Whistler.
The details are below:
Ella's Invite
The Academy Volleyball Club
Indianapolis
Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight
Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more info on how to get involved at the tournament, click here.