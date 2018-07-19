× 2 arrested in string of vehicle pursuits, home invasions and vehicle thefts in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a string of vehicle pursuits, home invasions, and vehicle thefts in Putnam County.

William Jordan Clements, 23, was wanted on a warrant for criminal confinement, theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, petition to revoke bond, and petition to revoke probation.

Cassidy Frost, 21, was wanted on a warrant for theft and possession of a syringe.

Indiana State police say the charges stem from events that began around July 8 of this year. Officers say the driving behavior of Clements during those events posed a risk to the motoring public.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the ISP Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 765-653-3211.

Residents in the area are reminded not to leave keys or valuables in their vehicle, to keep vehicles and homes locked at all times, and to report suspicious pedestrian and vehicle traffic to law enforcement.