2 wanted in string of vehicle pursuits, home invasions and vehicle thefts in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for two persons of interest in a string of vehicle pursuits, home invasions, and vehicle thefts in Putnam County.

William Jordan Clements, 23, is wanted on a warrant for criminal confinement, theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, petition to revoke bond, and petition to revoke probation. He’s described as being about 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown or blonde hair.

Cassidy Frost, 21, is wanted on a warrant for theft and possession of a syringe.

State police say the charges stem from events that began around July 8 of this year. Officers say the driving behavior of Clements during those events poses a risk to the motoring public; therefore, immediate apprehension is sought.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clements or Frost is asked to contact the ISP Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 765-653-3211, your local law enforcement, or 911.

Residents in the area are reminded not to leave keys or valuables in their vehicle, to keep vehicles and homes locked at all times, and to report suspicious pedestrian and vehicle traffic to law enforcement.