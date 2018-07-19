× 4-year-old girl shot in foot after house hit by gunfire on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for suspects after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the foot when her house was hit by gunfire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Rural Street.

Responding officers had trouble figuring out what happened at first, and that’s when they were alerted that a girl inside the house was shot.

Police found a 4-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot. According to witnesses, the girl was sitting on the couch watching television when someone fired shots into the house.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital in good condition.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the house was targeted.