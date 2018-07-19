× 4-year-old girl shot in foot inside her home reflects larger problem of homes being shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4-year-old girl is recovering tonight after being shot in the foot.

The young victim was wounded when police say someone shot into the family’s home on Indy’s near southeast side.

Just before 3 o’clock in the morning, police were called to a home on Renton street after someone shot a 4-year-old girl in the foot.

Police say the child was sitting on a couch watching television when bullets flew into her home, although the child’s mother claims her daughter was sleeping at the time and not watching television.

Whatever the truth is in that dispute, it’s a scary situation that reflects a larger problem across Indianapolis.

“We heard gunshots like pow pow pow pow pow and then I said, ‘Everybody get down, get down, get down,” said one shooting victim.

That woman asked not to be identified, but early Wednesday in a different shooting on Keystone avenue several bullets tore into the back of her home. Ten people were inside, although no one got hit.

A stack of police reports shows 5 times in the last 4 days people have reported shots being fired into homes in Indianapolis and Lawrence.

“Right now I’m in fear of my life and my family’s life. We are very lucky that somebody didn’t get shot,” said the shooting victim from Keystone.

Of course not every family is so lucky. Back in late March shots were fired into a home on Indy’s east side, resulting in the death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

“It’s terrifying because you never know when they’re coming back,” said the shooting victim from Keystone.

While police did make an arrest in Malaysia’s case, many times cases of gunshots fired into homes go unsolved, leaving families with sleepless scary nights.

“They do it and there’s no suspects, so they can get away with it,” said the shooting victim from Keystone. “So we’re sitting here like sitting ducks- targets. They could be coming back tomorrow to shoot my house up who knows what was on their mind?”

As for the shooting of the 4-year-old girl, police are still investigating if that home was targeted or if it was simply a random drive by shooting.

No arrests have been made in the overnight shooting. As always anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.