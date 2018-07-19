× Amber Alert declared for 9-year-old boy missing from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A Statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a 9-year-old boy missing out of South Bend.

John D. Gyuriak is a white male, four feet one inches tall, and 70 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and has a scar above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with “Rose #1” on the back and black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.

Police say he was last seen Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 11 pm in South Bend before he was taken from his dad’s house.

The suspect, Areca Nicole Gyuriak, is a 29-year-old white female, five feet tall, and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants.

The boy is believed to be in extreme danger because police dispatch tells us the suspect had no right to take him. She is his noncustodial parent.

She has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2009, including several conversion charges, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, and violation of a protective order.

Police believe they are traveling in a tan 2008 Dodge Charger, possibly to Fort Wayne or Jellystone Park in Pierceton.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.