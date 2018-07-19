× Collapsed manhole causes intersection at Illinois, West Maryland streets downtown to close

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy says a collapsed manhole at Illinois Street and West Maryland Streets in downtown Indianapolis has caused the intersection to close.

The utility company said they are on the scene investigating the issue. A spokesperson for Citizens Energy said at this time, there’s no immediate danger to the public.

However, people should stay away from the area while crews work to repair it.

This story is developing.