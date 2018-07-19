Don't let hot accessories weigh you down this summer. Beauty expert Nicole Rene continues our "Passion for Fashion" week.
Hot summer accessories
-
Hot summer toys
-
Heat and humidity restored, 18th 90-degree day in Indianapolis
-
Hot streak takes a break…best weekend of summer on the way!
-
City officials help teen start business instead of shutting down hot dog stand
-
Fire department warns of hoses in summer, posts photo of baby scalded by water
-
-
First responders highlight the dangers of hot cars
-
An extended break from extreme heat and humidity underway
-
Water safety paramount in drowning prevention as summer temperatures surge
-
Stormy start to summer with tropical downpours returning Friday; Heat is back next week
-
Drought conditions pushing east
-
-
Stormy spells to end work week; Brief relief before new surge in heat after summer’s official start
-
Radar turns active today as storm threat increases
-
Heating up for the weekend