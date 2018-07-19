Kevin Russell helping others who are looking for a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Russell walked away from a successful career in architecture to help men and women who, in many cases, are on the road of second chances.

Kevin said, "I've always served in men's ministry, so I knew there was a call in my life to serve in men's ministry. I didn't see that happening inside a church per se and then all of a sudden God says I`m going to give you front row access to helping people."

Kevin is now the first faith base parole officer with the Dept. of Corrections in District 3. He works alongside the ministry team at Brookside Community Church's Bridge program in Indianapolis. The Bridge Program walks people on parole through transitioning from prison to rebuilding their lives based on principles of faith and success.

Pastor David Cederquist said, "For them to see that Kevin is on duty and is here present in this community defies the barriers of authority that often we see with re-entry, to where they say this guy is walking with us and not only is he walking with us but I feel loved by him."

Many of the men Kevin works with say they would not have the second chance and the life-success this time around if not Kevin's leadership and friendship even as a parole officer.

"I just treat people as they are image bearers of God and so it doesn't matter if the person is on parole or what their circumstances are they're still an image bearer so I always walk into that relationship with that in mind and I just treat people with dignity." says Kevin.

Fox 59 and Community Health Network are happy to honor Kevin Russell as the July 2018 Community Hero.

Nominate your Community Hero here.