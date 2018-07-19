× Kokomo police want help finding 2 boys, their father who didn’t return kids to mother

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help find two young children who are believed to be with their father.

Police say 37-year-old Michael D. Lovely was supposed to return 4-year-old Noah Lovely and 1-year-old Conner Lovely his estranged wife on Friday, July 6.

On Wednesday, July 18, an emergency order was issued out of Howard County Superior Court II to return the kids to their mother.

Officers say Michael has an active warrant out of Miami County for an unrelated incident.

According to police, no vehicle description is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Lovelys is asked to call 911 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS with your anonymous tip.