× Police: Thief steals hundreds of dollars worth of belongings from hospitals around Central Indiana

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for this man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics from nearly half a dozen hospitals across Central Indiana.

“This guy was entering the hospital with the intent to steal items,” said Danville Police officer Nate Lien.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the man was walking around Hendricks County Regional Hospital. Police say he walked out with a stolen iPhone in his pocket.

“He took phones off of charging stations and also walked around taking phones out of patient’s rooms,” said Officer Lien.

Hospital security quickly pulled up surveillance footage and identified the man they say is responsible.

“He is not looking suspicious and he is not trying to hide. He just walks throughout the hospital and allows his face to be seen on surveillance footage,” said Officer Lien.

Danville Police say this is not the first time the thief has targeted hospitals. Each time leaving in his 4-door white sedan.

“Four different incidents at four different hospitals in Central Indiana. All within about an hour’s drive,” said Officer Lien.

In just the past month, police say he stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of belongings from St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel, Witham Health Services in Lebanon, and Marion General Hospital. Investigators say each time he used the same approach.

“This guy walks in and he blends in. It is almost like a family member coming to visit,” said Officer Lien.

But, the man who police say is about 6’1 to 6’5 did leave behind video evidence, which police are confident will help crack the cases.

“There is a potential that there is multiple other hospitals out there that have been victimized and they just do not know it,” said Officer Lien.

Police need your help finding the suspected thief. If you have information on his whereabouts call Danville Police 24-hour anonymous tip line at 317-745-3001.