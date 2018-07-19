Shooting in Rally’s drive-thru leaves male in critical condition on north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting in a Rally’s drive-thru that left a male in critical condition Thursday night.

Officers were called to fast-food restaurant in the 3800 block of N. College Ave. shortly before 8:30 p.m. That's near the state fairgrounds.

At the scene, officers say they learned that one male had gotten out of his car with a firearm and ended up shooting the other male.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for surgery. The person who fired the weapon was taken into custody and transported downtown for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.