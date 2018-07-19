Storm chances arrive as Friday opens, Rain threat at times this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRIEST JULY IN 7 YEARS Are you looking for some rain? This is the driest July in Indianapolis since 2011 (7 years). Only .47" officially for the city as rains this month remain selective. Ranks as the 8th driest July on record.

MULTI-DAY RAIN THREAT Could our dry July be taking a turn? W e do have some rain on the way as the jet stream takes on a rather out-of-season pattern. An upper-level low drops in for the weekend brings sub-normal high temps and rain chances. No all-day rains but scattered storm threat starting Friday.

A warm front may bring the first of two round of storms to central Indiana starting around sunrise. As the storm system nears, southwest winds will blow and temperatures will rise.

Many rain-free hours are coming Friday but a new batch of showers and storms will likely develop mid afternoon and during the peak heating of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of central Indiana for a risk of a severe storm or two. Any stronger storms would likely contain damaging wind gusts and some hail.