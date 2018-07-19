× Storm chances return to end the work week

If you have any work that still needs to be done outdoors, you should do it today. Wet weather will move into Central Indiana tomorrow and linger through the weekend. We’ll be warm this evening but humidity remains low, so it will still be a decent evening to spend time outside.

Rain and storm chances return on Friday. These will come in two rounds. The first could impact your morning commute as storms develop along an approaching warm front.

Rain chances ease into the late morning hours.

Our next round of storms develops into the afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front sweeps across the area.

A few strong storms are possible. Right now, it appears there will be more energy available and better forcing for storms during the afternoon. However, the impacts of afternoon storms are highly contingent on how the morning storms develop, how long they linger and if we’re able to break up some of the early day cloud cover. While most of our viewing area is at a risk for storms tomorrow, southern Indiana is more primed for the potential of severe weather.

We’ll end the work week with highs only reaching the low to mid 80’s.

Chances of scattered rain and storms will continue for the weekend. Mild temperatures only stick around for a few more days before 90° heat returns mid next week.