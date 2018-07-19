UPDATE: 9-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert safely located, suspect in custody

“The Paper Airplane Guy” talks breaking records

Posted 10:40 AM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19AM, July 19, 2018

Imagine flying a paper airplane almost the distance of a football field.  That's what John Collins and his throwing arm, former Cal football player Joe Ayoob will attempt as they try to break their own world record.  