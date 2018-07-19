Tracking a stormy end to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking another mild and dry start to the day. Temperatures this morning dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s across central Indiana. The area will likely remain dry today, but you will notice more cloud cover by the afternoon as a storm systems tracks toward Indiana. The southeasterly winds will help temperatures drive up into the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy this evening and tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

More thunderstorms will arrive late Friday afternoon and evening. Much of central Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk, meaning some storms may turn strong and potentially severe. The primary threats include gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain will also be possible within the stronger thunderstorms.

There will be a series of disturbances through the weekend, which will bring additional rain and storm chances to central Indiana. The cloud cover and showers will result in cooler than normal temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 90s will return next week.