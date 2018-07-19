× Woman arrested, 3 other people sought after chase involving stolen car in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Putnam County arrested one woman and are looking for three other people after a chase involving a stolen car.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was on patrol near County Road 750 East and 100 North around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when he noticed a white 2014 Mazda speeding down the road. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, but the car continued southbound on County Road 775 East, westbound on SR 240 and then south on CR 725 East.

As the pursuit continued, other ISP troopers and an Indiana conservation officer intercepted the car near County Road 450 South, causing the car to go through a field before returning to the road.

The chase continued along county roads and U.S. 40 before the car came to a stop in a wooded area behind a home on County Road 275 East. The pursuit lasted nearly 20 minutes, police said.

All four people inside the Mazda ran off; 20-year-old Abigail S. Acton of Clayton, Ind., was taken into custody. Three other people managed to get away despite an extensive search.

Acton was booked into the Putnam County Jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass. The Mazda had been reported stolen from Morgan County, police said.

Police are still looking for the driver and two passengers who left the scene. Anyone with information should contact ISP Trooper David Cox Jr. at the Putnamville Post, (765) 653-4114.