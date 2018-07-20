× Colts’ notebook: Geathers, Hooker likely to open camp on PUP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s status dominated the conversation Friday, but there were other updates on Indianapolis Colts who are dealing with injuries as the opening of training camp looms.

Three players might be placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) when players report Wednesday to Grand Park in Westfield: safeties Clayton Geathers (knee) and Malik Hooker (knee) and offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring).

According to general manager Chris Ballard, Geathers underwent a “knee procedure’’ following last season and is “probably 80-85 percent.’’ Geathers missed the first 10 games last year with a neck injury, but that no longer is an issue.

“Geathers is going to be fine from all indications,’’ Ballard said. “He’s doing good. Just stacking the days. He’s worked his tail off to get back right.’’

Hooker, the team’s 2017 first-round draft pick, still is on the mend after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Oct. 22 against Jacksonville. Hooker hits the nine-month rehab benchmark in early August.

“Statistics will tell you at nine months is where the chance of re-injuring the ACL significantly drops,’’ Ballard said, adding Hooker should return “for the second part of the preseason, end of the preseason.’’

If Castonzo opens camp in PUP, his stay figures to be brief. He recently “tweaked” a hamstring while training.

“It’s touch and go whether we put him on PUP,’’ Ballard said. “He’s made good progress since he’s come back and he’s rehabbing. If he’s not out there (at practice) the first couple of days, that’s why.’’

Also:

Running back Marlon Mack: will be ready for the start of camp with no limitations. He missed the offseason work after undergoing shoulder surgery. Mack will wear a brace during camp.

Offensive lineman Jack Mewhort: will be ready for camp, although the team likely will give him an occasional day off. The 2014 second-round draft pick has finished the last two seasons on the injured reserve list with knee issues.

Center Deyshawn Bond: the former Warren Central H.S. standout should be ready for the start of camp, albeit with limitations. He suffered a season-ending quad injury Oct. 1 at Seattle. Bond initially might be limited to individual drills.

Wideout Krishawn Hogan: another Warren Central product who’s on the mend. Hogan tore his left ACL Oct. 8 and his rehab has progressed to the point “he’s good to go,’’ according to Ballard.

Tight end Erik Swoope: another player who’s “good to go,’’ according to Ballard. Knee surgery forced Swoope to miss all of 2017, and it’s believed he required another procedure that kept him out of the offseason work.

Guard Jeremy Vujnovich: he’s recovering from a calf injury that kept him off the practice field during the offseason. His availability for the start of camp won’t be known until next week.

Leonard update

Linebacker Darius Leonard is one of the few draft picks unsigned across the league, but Ballard is confident “we’ll get it done.’’

The Colts selected Leonard with the first of their four second-round selections, No. 36 overall. He suffered a quad injury at the NFL Scouting Combine, then missed virtually all of the Colts’ offseason work after re-injuring it during the first day of rookie minicamp.

“He’s good to go,’’ Ballard said.

McCain update

Defensive end Chris McCain will report with his teammates Wednesday after not being allowed to participate in the three-day mandatory minicamp in June. Monday, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of battery in Los Angeles stemming from an alleged incident with a woman in January.

McCain faces a pretrial hearing Aug. 21.

Ballard insisted the organization doesn’t want to make a “rash decision.’’

“We’re getting two extremes here,’’ he said. “We’re going to bring him into training camp and let the process play out.

“We’ve made it perfectly clear we’re not going to tolerate certain things, and if you put your hands on a woman that’s never OK.’’