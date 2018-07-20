LIVE BLOG: Severe storms prompt warnings in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Severe storms are passing through Indiana, with heavy downpours, flash flooding and strong winds being the main threats.
A tornado or two is possible with this system, so stay weather-aware this evening. Stay up to date by following our live blog below and download the Indy Weather Authority app for more.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for NE Jackson & Jennings Counties until 2:30 PM >> Moving E at 25 MPH. Main Threat >> Large Hail. #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/czgA3F0JB7
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) July 20, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson and Jennings County in IN until 2:30pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) July 20, 2018
TORNADO WATCH has been issued for several of our counties until 9:00 PM. Primary threats include… A few tornadoes possible – large hail – damaging winds. #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/8gxoRW2U1T
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch for Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and Lawrence County in IN until 9:00pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) July 20, 2018
Radar update as of 1pm EDT: Thunderstorms are forming across the area. Main threats include damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning. pic.twitter.com/Vd69ETTsho
— NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) July 20, 2018
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING until 2:15 PM for Jackson, Bartholomew and Jennings counties. Strong winds and hail are possible these storms – moving East at 15 mph. #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/2z6e7hN0G9
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Jackson, and Jennings County in IN until 2:15pm EDT. #inwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) July 20, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew County in IN until 2:15pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) July 20, 2018
Stay WEATHER AWARE today. We're already seeing storms meeting severe criteria develop in Central Indiana. More storms are possible later this afternoon. All severe weather threats are in play today. #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/wD5NEGNKcr
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018
Starting to see radar indicated rotation in SW Bartholomew county. This storm is moving East around 25 mph toward Jonesville. #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/n9DF4NPpBl
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for North Vernon IN, Westport IN, Elizabethtown IN until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bu6qB0Xpcq
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2018
RADAR UPDATE: Radar starting to detect some rotation in SW Bartholomew County. Moving ESE towards Jonesville. #INwx pic.twitter.com/qIDtIU8Sca
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) July 20, 2018
Severe Thunderstorm Warning! Includes Jonesville and Elizabethtown! #inwx pic.twitter.com/A5SrcD352Q
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 20, 2018
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING until 1:30 PM for Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson and Decatur counties. Strong winds and hail possible with these storms #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/FSejtJRHUn
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, and Decatur County in IN until 1:30pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) July 20, 2018
RADAR UPDATE 12:38 PM – Tracking storms in Bartholomew and SE Brown counties. Storms moving east around 30 mph. Hail and gusty winds are possible with these storms #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/N6pJXR64ZW
— Krista McEnany (@KristaMcEnany) July 20, 2018