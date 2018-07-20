× Male arrested after Avon police say he kicked over monument honoring fallen officer

AVON, Ind. – A male was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly kicked over a monument honoring a fallen officer outside the Avon Police Department.

Police said in a Facebook post that an employee of the department observed the individual become irate at staff members before he damaged the monument.

When officers responded to the scene, the subject fled in a passenger vehicle that police say nearly struck our officers. He was later located in the area of CR 625 and 100 North.

Police say the male refused commands from officers, but he was later subdued with a less-lethal “beanbag” shotgun and taken into custody.

“We appreciate the support and assistance of Brownsburg, Plainfield, Hendricks County, and Danville units who assisted in locating this individual,” wrote police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police say they will begin the process of repairing/replacing the monument that was erected in May of 2017 in honor of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Robert R. Lather II.