Man in wheelchair struck, killed on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic accident. Police say a pedestrian was struck while in a wheelchair on Thursday night.

The accident happened shortly before midnight near the intersection of East 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Investigators say the driver of a van traveling east on 38th Street. did not see the man in the street and struck the wheelchair. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect that distracted driving may have been a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.