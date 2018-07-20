× Man pleads guilty in drunk-driving crash that killed Colts player, Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man who was drunk when he was involved in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe has agreed to a plea deal in his case.

On Friday, Manuel Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or higher. Under the terms of the agreement, he’ll serve at least 5 years and as many as 8 on each count. The sentences would run consecutively, meaning Orrego-Savala faces between 10 and 16 years in prison.

Two additional counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

The crash happened on Feb. 4, when Orrego-Savala’s Ford F-150 struck Jackson and Monroe, who’d pulled over on the side of I-70 just west of Holt Road because Jackson wasn’t feeling well. The impact sent one of the men into the road; an ISP trooper ran over him. Both were killed.

Orrego-Savala tried to run away from the crash scene, but police took him into custody before he could get away. Police said he gave them a false name–Alex Cabrera Gonsales. Authorities later learned that Orrego-Savala was in the country illegally.

He had been deported in 2007 and 2009. He illegally re-entered the country, federal authorities said, and now faces a federal immigration charge.

He’ll be sentenced in the state case in September.