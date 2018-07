× Man seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was seriously injured in a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 3:45 a.m. near West 10th Street and North Centennial Street.

Police say a man believed to be in his 50s was shot outside of a house. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.