Marion police investigate double fatal shooting

MARION, Ind. – Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in Marion late Thursday night.

Marion police dispatch tells us they received a call about a shooting just after 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 3rd Street.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell us the investigation is in its early stages, and we will continue to update this story as more information is made available.