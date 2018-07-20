Mother and daughter lose everything in Noblesville house fire, including 4 beloved pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville family lost everything—including their beloved pets—when their home went up in flames this week.

Ally and Susan Hancock are still in shock as they try to pick up the pieces and move forward.

Right now, caution tape surrounds the place the Hancocks called home. You’ll find boarded-up windows on the outside and burned belongings inside.

Ally, 23, had just left for class at IUPUI Monday afternoon when the fire broke out. The family’s four pets were trapped inside and didn’t survive.

“The two dogs were Brody and Bonnie, and the two cats were Luna and Pumpkin,” Ally said.

Firefighters were still working at the scene when Ally and her mother showed up, but there was nothing they could do.

“We lost everything. Both of our beds. All the furniture and cabinets are smoke stained. All of our clothes are smoke stained and smell terrible,” she said. “We literally lost everything.”

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen and are still trying to determine the cause. Inside, the damage is devastating.

The fire spared only a shed containing a few boxes with all their family pictures. It’s the special daily moments at the home the Hancocks will miss the most.

“Just memories to me, of where I sat every day and where my animals sat,” Susan said.

The mother and daughter have no choice but to ask for help, and they admit it’s a tough thing to do.

“Nothing ever happened like this. I’ve never had to ask for help,” Susan said. “Now that I have to ask for help, I’m very surprised by it and very thankful (for the response).”

If you’d like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.