MUNCIE, Ind.– Police are investigating several armed robberies at the Muncie Mall.

Multiple stores in the mall, including a pizza place and a clothing store, were hit by a group of people who claimed to be armed. The suspects reportedly told Macy’s employees they had explosives and demanded cash from the register.

The mall is located near North Broadway Avenue and East McGalliard Road.

At least three people are involved, police say.

This story is developing.