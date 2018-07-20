× Man in wheelchair struck, killed on city’s north east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian struck while in a wheelchair.

The accident happened shortly before midnight Thursday near the intersection of E. 38th St. and Baltimore Ave. Investigators say the driver of a van traveling east on 38th St. did not see the man in the street and struck the wheelchair. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police suspect that distracted driving may have been a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.