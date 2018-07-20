Rain and storm chances return for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The work week finished off a little rough with an active radar and numerous storm reports.

We saw a little bit of everything from broken utility poles, trees down, golf ball sized hail and even the report of a tornado that destroyed a barn in Madison Co.

Madison Co. EMA captured this image of a funnel cloud earlier this afternoon.

Rain was in no short supply along the eastern side of the state. However, a lot of us still got missed all together.

High temperatures varied a lot across Central Indiana. We made it to 92° in Indianapolis while Muncie never made it to 80°.

So far, we've had more than 75% of our days above average. However, cooler temperatures are on the way.

Scattered showers and storms will linger throughout the day tomorrow. Not everyone gets wet but showers will be on and off, so you'll have a few chances to see some rain. Highs only reaching the upper 70's.

Showers will be spotty early tomorrow morning and then become more numerous as we head into the afternoon.

Rain chances linger into Sunday before dwindling into early next week.

After a few cool days, the heat returns mid next week.