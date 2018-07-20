Strong storms possible today; much needed rainfall for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front traveled over central Indiana this morning and brought scattered thunderstorms to areas south and east of Indianapolis. All the storms remained below the severe weather limits, but they created quite the lightning show and heavy downpours. Much of central Indiana dried out by mid-morning with clearing cloud cover in our western counties.

With the warm front northeast of Indianapolis, warm and more humid air will build back into the state. It will also help temperatures to drive up into the upper 80s and potentially near 90° this afternoon. The unstable air mass may trigger and intensify any thunderstorms that develop today.

Our southeastern counties have been upgraded to a moderate risk for severe weather with a slight risk over Indianapolis and the rest of the viewing area. Be sure to stay weather aware through the afternoon because some storms may become severe. The primary threats include large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

FOX Futurecast has a squall line developing ahead of an approaching cold front moving into our western counties after the lunch hour. The storms will continue to travel over the state through the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat will likely wind down after 8 PM and skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight.

More rain and thunderstorms will move into the area Saturday and Sunday as the storm system slowly tracks over the Great Lakes. Temperatures are also going to be below normal for mid-July and will only rise into the lower to mid-80s through the weekend.