Burger battle for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The battle is on to see who can make Indy's best burger. Area restaurants will cook up their most creative take on the American classic during a fun event that also helps out a good cause.

The Indy Burger Battle is raising money for "Building Tomorrow," a local non-profit that builds schools in Uganda.

We caught up with Building Tomorrow's Kate Rodriguez as well as Christina Fitzgerald from Sugarfire Smokehouse and Dave Slama from Moontown Brewing Company to find out what's in store for this year's competition.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 28 on West Georgia Street. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.