Here's how you can help the Indiana family who lost 9 relatives in duck boat tragedy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are known for hospitality and that’s evident when tragedies strike.

After hearing that several members of an Indianapolis family were killed in Thursday’s duck boat accident, many in central Indiana wondered how they can help the relatives they left behind.

A GoFundMe representative has confirmed to FOX59 that this account created to help the family has been verified. Any donations made to the account will help relatives lay their loved ones to rest, the page says.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the account had raised over $44,000 of its $500,000 goal.

Along with that page, family member Ingrid Coleman Douglas told our news gathering partners at the Indy Star that this campaign is also legitimate.

The names of the crash victims were released Saturday morning. Among them were nine members of the Coleman family, including four children, ages 1, 2, 7 and 9.