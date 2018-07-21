× IMPD investigating what led to shooting that injured three people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are injured, one in critical condition, following a shooting in downtown.

Before 2 a.m. Saturday, police initially responded to a report of a person shot at Methodist Hospital.

Officers say an SUV, riddled with bullet holes, arrived at the hospital with two men and a woman who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is in critical condition and two are stable.

Evidence was found inside the vehicle that led investigators to a crime scene near Central Avenue and Fort Wayne Avenue, near the IFD headquarters.

Police say they found numerous shell casings, from multiple calibers, scattered across the road.

As a result of gunfire, officials say two buildings were damaged. At least two bullets went through a window at the IFD headquarters and bullets hit the front glass of the popular fitness studio, Invoke Studio.

1:50 AM – @IMPDnews investigating after multiple shots fired in area of 10th & Central leaving 3 adults injured (1 critical / 2 stable) & 2 bldgs damaged including #IFD Headquarters & @invokestudio both unoccupied pic.twitter.com/VNB2iJcdbD — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) July 21, 2018

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

It’s unclear if the shooting involved another vehicle, or pedestrians.

The investigation is ongoing.