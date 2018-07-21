IMPD investigating what led to shooting that injured three people
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are injured, one in critical condition, following a shooting in downtown.
Before 2 a.m. Saturday, police initially responded to a report of a person shot at Methodist Hospital.
Officers say an SUV, riddled with bullet holes, arrived at the hospital with two men and a woman who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is in critical condition and two are stable.
Evidence was found inside the vehicle that led investigators to a crime scene near Central Avenue and Fort Wayne Avenue, near the IFD headquarters.
Police say they found numerous shell casings, from multiple calibers, scattered across the road.
As a result of gunfire, officials say two buildings were damaged. At least two bullets went through a window at the IFD headquarters and bullets hit the front glass of the popular fitness studio, Invoke Studio.
Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.
It’s unclear if the shooting involved another vehicle, or pedestrians.
The investigation is ongoing.