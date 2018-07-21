× Intersection of Illinois and Maryland reopens ahead of schedule after downtown manhole collapse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The downtown intersection that was closed Thursday due to a collapsed manhole has been reopened ahead of schedule.

Citizens Energy Group announced Saturday its crews had completed repairing the more than 100-year-old sewer manhole structure that collapsed under the intersection of Illinois and Maryland.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as our crews worked around the clock to complete the repair while ensuring public safety and continued utility service to the area,” said Jeffrey Harrison, President & CEO, Citizens Energy Group. “Completing this work so quickly would not have been possible without the great teamwork among our employees, the Department of Public Works, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Wilhelm Construction and material suppliers.”

The company said just Friday that the intersection would be only partially opened by Monday and didn’t elaborate on a full reopening.

The collapse comes just days after another downtown intersection was reopened after a sinkhole developed. In light of these incidents, Citizens says its crews are now conducting rapid inspections of all downtown sewer infrastructure to identify potential issues.

“Each year, Citizens inspects about 300 miles of its sewer system to identify potential problems and plan system improvement projects,” the company said in a press release.

Citizens has been rehabilitating about 16 miles of sewer each year with an annual investment of nearly $20 million. Since acquiring the sewer system in 2011, Citizens says it has invested more than $1.2 billion in the utility to upgrade aging infrastructure, expand treatment capacity and for the ongoing construction of the DigIndy Tunnel System that will nearly eliminate sewer overflows to area waterways by 2025.