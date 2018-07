Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Missouri -- A memorial for victims of a deadly boating accident is growing outside of "Ride the Ducks Branson."

17 people were killed when the boat they were in sank in rough waters. 9 of the victims were all members of an Indianapolis family.

FOX59's Lindsey Eaton and photojournalist Daniel Beaver are in Branson covering the story. They shared pictures of the growing memorial at the scene of the accident: