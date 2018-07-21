Scattered rainfall through the weekend; 90s return next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Central Indiana had severe thunderstorms over our eastern counties on Friday. There were several storm reports from the system, including large hail and wind damage.

There were even reports of a funnel cloud in northern Madison County from a strong thunderstorm that traveled over the area. It later turned into a severe thunderstorm warning as it entered Delaware County.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service of Indianapolis and Madison County Emergency Management confirmed than an EF-1 tornado touched down in Moonville, IN Friday afternoon. The tornado traveled a quarter of a mile and potentially produced (estimated) peak winds at 100 MPH. The survey mentions that the tornado damaged a barn in its path.

You will want to keep an umbrella on hand throughout the day because scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon. Most of the rain is falling in our northern counties this morning, but the activity is going to pick up after the lunch hour.

A few thunderstorms may form and produce heavy downpours. Severe weather is not expected, but some storm may have gusty winds associated with them.

The slow-moving storm system over the Great Lakes will keep rain showers and cloud cover over the area through the weekend. It will keep highs below average for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are going to creep back up into the 80s and lower 90s next week.